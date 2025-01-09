Can ECOWAS survive the Sahel split? (Africanews Debates)

In a riveting debate held yesterday, leading experts clashed over the critical question: "Can ECOWAS Survive the Sahel Split?" The discussion, which aired live, brought together a panel of distinguished voices to examine the future of West Africa's regional bloc amid deepening divisions.

The panelists included:

, a security analyst with expertise in regional stability. Austin Aigbe, representing WADEMOS, who shared insights on grassroots democracy and political transitions.

What unfolded was a fiery exchange, with Obe standing her ground against the two male panelists. While Kotin and Aigbe focused on regional security and practical political solutions, Obe stressed the need for ECOWAS to recommit to its legal and institutional principles.

The debate showcased a stark divide in approaches, leaving viewers questioning whether ECOWAS can navigate the challenges ahead.