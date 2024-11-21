Niger: Conference in solidarity with the Alliance of Sahel States

People have been gathering in Niger for a conference in solidarity with the Alliance of Sahel States (ASS), made up of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

The Conference of Solidarity with the People of the Sahel aims to provide support for the countries which have been cut off from much of the international community following recent coups.

An economic and defence confederation, the ASS was formed in September last year following the Nigerien crisis in which West African political bloc, ECOWAS threatened to intervene.

The Sahel solidarity movement is also supported by popular organisations in neighbouring Benin and Ghana.

Ali Moussa came to the conference from Gabon. He says that he doesn’t believe democracy has helped African countries.

“60 years of independence, no roads, no water. The people can’t find water, and water is life. How can we live under a so-called democracy, when there are no schools?” he said.

“People are learning on the floor, there are no tables. We think that times have changed, it is no longer the time to talk about democracy,” he said.

There were also discussions on the role of women in the fight against imperialism and neo-colonialism.

Inem Richardson, founder of the Thomas Sankara Centre, a political education centre in Ouagadougou, said all Africa needs to unite.

“Women must play a role. Women are more than half of the population. It’s not normal that half or more than half of the population are asleep when there is a revolution outside. The masses should be 100 per cent engaged.”

Mohamed Sekou Doro, president of the support committee for ASS in Niger believes that the leaders of the three countries are “visionaries”.

“Three heads of state who defend women's and children’s interests. Women should reassure themselves, that we have the three heads of state that we need for their well-being, for their emancipation."

The coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger came amid widespread discontent with leaders with close connections to former colonial power, France.

They have long battled Islamist insurgencies, with French forces entering Mali in 2013 to take back control of the northern part of the country from militants.

But after nearly a decade, the security situation in the country had not improved and had spread into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Military leaders were able to drum up support by promising independence from their former colonisers and a solution to the ongoing security crises.

The three juntas have spurned western countries and turned instead to partners such as Russia, Turkey, and Iran.

Mali and Burkina Faso have seen their security situations worsen in recent years, with most of Burkina Faso’s territory outside of government control.

Mali suffering deadly attacks in its capital in September.