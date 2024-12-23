Alliance of Sahel States rejects ECOWAS timeline for its withdrawal

The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) comprised of Mali Burkina Faso and Niger have rejected the timeline issues by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) claiming it is a scheme to destabilize their newfound entity.

At a summit held a week ago in Abuja, Nigeria, the regional organization announced a six-month withdrawal period to allow the three countries to reconsider their decision after their official departure date at the end of January 2025.

But according to the AES heads of state, this decision is “nothing more than yet another attempt by the French and its auxiliaries to continue planning and carrying out destabilizing actions against the AES”.

Their communiqué adds that “this unilateral decision is not binding on the ESA countries”. They had already indicated before the summit that their decision to leave the organization was “irreversible”.

This will be a “transition period” lasting until “July 29, 2025” to “keep the doors of Ecowas open”, according to the President of the Ecowas Commission.

The three countries accused the bloc of “inhumane and irresponsible” coup-related sanctions and of failing to help them solve their internal security crises.

The three coup-hit countries have largely rebuffed ECOWAS’ efforts to reverse their withdrawal. They have started considering how to issue travel documents separately from ECOWAS and are forming their own alliance. The one-year notice for their departure is expected to be completed in January.

One major benefit of being an ECOWAS member is visa-free movement to member states, and it is not clear how that could change after the three countries leave the bloc.