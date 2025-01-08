U.S. declares genocide in Sudan, sanctions RSF leader and companies

The Biden administration has declared that Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its proxies are committing genocide in the ongoing civil war with Sudan’s military, which has killed tens of thousands and caused a severe humanitarian crisis.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused the RSF of systematic attacks against civilians, including ethnic-based killings, sexual violence, and obstructing access to lifesaving aid.

Sanctions have been imposed on RSF leader Mohammad Hamdan Daglo Mousa (Hemedti) and seven RSF-owned companies in the UAE, including a gold-smuggling firm. The UAE has denied arming the RSF despite evidence suggesting otherwise.

The conflict, which began in April 2023, has displaced millions and led to famine in parts of Sudan.

The U.S. aims to hold perpetrators accountable and push for meaningful ceasefire negotiations. Advocacy groups have welcomed the move, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the atrocities.