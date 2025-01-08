Celebrations erupt in France following Jean-Marie Le Pen’s death

Thousands gathered in Paris’ Republic Square on Tuesday night to celebrate the death of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of France’s far-right National Front party, who passed away at the age of 96.

Protesters set off fireworks, chanted anti-fascist slogans, and condemned Le Pen’s divisive legacy, which included multiple convictions for antisemitism, discrimination, and inciting racial violence.

Similar gatherings were reported in cities such as Lyon and Marseille, highlighting the deep polarization surrounding Le Pen's decades-long influence on French politics.

While many viewed the celebrations as a symbolic rejection of far-right ideologies, critics called the events disrespectful and urged a more reflective approach to his controversial legacy.

The demonstrations underscore the enduring impact of Le Pen’s political career and the societal rifts it created in France