Al-Ittihad's semi-final journey: Benzema scores twice in Kings Cup

Defending champions Al Hilal were eliminated from the Kings' Cup in the quarter-finals after a tense penalty shoot-out against an inspired Al Ittihad, led by Karim Benzema, on Tuesday.

The match remained scoreless in the first half, but Benzema's clinical strike put Al Ittihad ahead in the 63rd minute.

Al Hilal's Salem Al-Dawsari quickly responded, leveling the score.

After 90 minutes, the match was tied at 1-1, and Al Hilal took the lead in extra time with a goal from Marcos Leonardo.

However, Benzema equalized for Al Ittihad with just six minutes remaining.

The shoot-out came down to the last two penalties.

Danilo Pereira converted his kick for Al Ittihad, while Malcom's attempt was saved by Predrag Rajkovic, sealing a 3-1 victory in the shoot-out for Al Ittihad.