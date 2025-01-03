Rashford turns down three offers from Saudi Arabia

Sport
Marcus Rashford has rejected three offers from Saudi Arabia worth up to £35million-a-year according to Manchester Evening News.
Manchester United are prepared to let Rashford leave in the January transfer window after he was dropped by new head coach Ruben Amorim.
Rashford won the last of his 60 caps in a friendly against Brazil in March, but was left out of the squad for Euro 2024 and is desperate to win back his place under new England boss Thomas Tuchel.
Go to video
One year to go until AFCON 2025: key information and expectations
Go to video
George Eastham, 1966 champion and apartheid critic, dies at 88
01:00
A collective in Brazil is helping disabled people reach new heights
00:45
Ancelotti makes history as Real Madrid win 3-0
01:12
Vinícius Júnior and Bonmatí win best player at Fifa 2024 awards
Go to video
Football: Who wins the FIFA 2024 Best Player trophy?