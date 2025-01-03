Rashford turns down three offers from Saudi Arabia

Marcus Rashford has rejected three offers from Saudi Arabia worth up to £35million-a-year according to Manchester Evening News.

Manchester United are prepared to let Rashford leave in the January transfer window after he was dropped by new head coach Ruben Amorim.

Rashford won the last of his 60 caps in a friendly against Brazil in March, but was left out of the squad for Euro 2024 and is desperate to win back his place under new England boss Thomas Tuchel.