New Zealand and Australia kick off New Year's celebrations

New Zealand has kicked off New Year's celebrations with an elaborate firework display that lit up the skies over Auckland.

Auckland is among the cities across the world holding new year's celebrations, following a year racked by conflict and political turbulence.

New Zealand is one of the first nations ringing in the new year, along with Australia.

According to estimates, more than 1 million people have descended on Sydney Harbour for the annual fireworks. Indigenous ceremonies are also being held, acknowledging the land’s first communities.

Meanwhile, American Samoa is among the last nations to celebrate the start of 2025 - a whole 24 hours after New Zealand.