Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

New Zealand and Australia kick off New Year's celebrations

Fireworks burst over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Wednesday, January 1, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Bianca De Marchi/AAP IMAGE
By Rédaction Africanews

New Year

New Zealand has kicked off New Year's celebrations with an elaborate firework display that lit up the skies over Auckland.

Auckland is among the cities across the world holding new year's celebrations, following a year racked by conflict and political turbulence.

New Zealand is one of the first nations ringing in the new year, along with Australia.

According to estimates, more than 1 million people have descended on Sydney Harbour for the annual fireworks. Indigenous ceremonies are also being held, acknowledging the land’s first communities.

Meanwhile, American Samoa is among the last nations to celebrate the start of 2025 - a whole 24 hours after New Zealand.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..