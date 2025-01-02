Gazans express hope for peace as New Year dawns

As the world welcomed 2025, the people of Gaza marked the occasion with prayers and hopes for an end to the relentless conflict that has gripped the region for over a year. For many in the war-torn territory, the new year represents a desperate wish for peace, security, and the lifting of the ongoing siege.

At the Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza City, a somber gathering of displaced Christians took place on Christmas Eve. Surrounded by the ruins of war, they prayed for an end to the violence that has upended their lives.

"We are mostly displaced members of the Christian community. We hope that the war will end, and we are waiting to hear the good news that the aggression against us will stop," said Elias al-Jaldeh, a Christian who has taken refuge in the church.

The conflict has claimed over 45,500 lives and left more than 108,300 injured, with women and children disproportionately affected. The destruction has displaced the majority of Gaza's population, forcing many to seek refuge in makeshift shelters or tents.

Reham Awad, a nurse who volunteers to care for the injured, spoke about the daily challenges faced by medical workers in the besieged territory. "My first wish is for the war to end so that the massacres and injuries to children that we see every day stop," she said.

Awad also highlighted the pressing need for a centralized medical facility to provide efficient care for the injured. "My second wish is for a single location for medical equipment so that we can treat more people without moving between tents. This will save a great deal of time and effort," she explained.

In a region where joy has been replaced by sorrow, the signs of the season were absent. The Christmas tree and decorative lights that once lit up Gaza during the holidays were nowhere to be seen, overshadowed by the devastation of war.

For Gazans, the new year begins not with celebrations but with fervent prayers for peace, as they hold on to the hope that 2025 will bring an end to their suffering.