New Year: Festivities across Africa to welcome 2025

As fireworks lit up the skies and celebrations rang out across Africa, millions ushered in 2025 with mixed emotions,reflecting on the challenges of the past year while expressing hope for a brighter future.

In Nairobi, Kenya, residents marked the new year with colorful displays of fireworks illuminating the city skyline. Revelers danced and sang in joyous celebration, but for many, 2024 was a year of struggle. Monica, a Nairobi resident battling breast cancer, reflected somberly: “2024 was not good for me. I have been in and out of the hospital. One thing I ask God for in 2025 is to restore my health, and I will be happy.”

Others, like Brian Mandela, expressed gratitude despite facing obstacles. “Last year was good for me, though there were a few challenges here and there. My resolution for next year is to be closer to God, make the best out of my life, and achieve everything I know I can do,” he shared, optimistic about the future.

Kenya’s celebrations were mirrored across the continent, with other cities hosting their own spectacular events to welcome the new year.

In Senegal, the night sky over Dakar came alive with vibrant fireworks as the capital joined global celebrations to mark the beginning of 2025. Crowds gathered to watch the dazzling displays and celebrate with joy and hope for the year ahead.

In South Africa, Johannesburg’s iconic Hillbrow Tower was the centerpiece of a breathtaking fireworks show, lighting up the city’s skyline. Thousands of South Africans took part in the celebrations, setting off their own fireworks to welcome the new year with excitement and anticipation.

As the clock struck midnight, Africa’s diverse cities each celebrated in their unique ways, yet a common thread of reflection and hope united the continent. While challenges remain, from health crises to economic difficulties, many look to 2025 as an opportunity for growth, renewal, and resilience.