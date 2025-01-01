Putin praises Russia's soldiers in New Year’s address

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Russia’s military in his prerecorded New Year’s address to the nation Tuesday.

Putin assured Russians that everything would be fine as the country enters the third year of fighting in Ukraine.

He directly addressed Russia’s armed forces saying the country is proud of their courage and bravery.

Millions of people were expected to watch the new address when it airs on TV as each Russian time zone region counted down the final minutes of 2024.

The first to see it were residents of the Kamchatka Peninsula and the Chukotka region in Russia’s Far East, some nine hours ahead of Moscow.