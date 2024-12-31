South African pet experts urge owners to protect animals from fireworks

Experts in South Africa are advising those with pets on how to protect them from the impact of firework displays during New Year's celebrations.

Fireworks are used across the world to mark the new year, and for many, they are a part of the fun.

But this isn’t the case for some animals, as Mandy Robinson, director of Spaniel Rescue South Africa, explains.

“Dogs get scared. Thunder, lightning, those kind of things and they go over walls. They get stuck on palisade fencing. People will plan their holidays with such military precision, but where the animals are concerned, they seem to fall by the wayline, which is not acceptable. They should be part of your life 365,” Robinson insists.

Flashes of light and loud noises can cause significant stress for some animals, but there are ways to keep these impacts to a minimum.

Some experts suggest that owners look into obtaining anti anxiety medication from their vet. Among them is Vanessa Fitzpatrick, who runs Pet Connect, a charity that helps to reunite people with missing pets.

“If you're concerned about your pet's welfare over New Year's, especially with the fireworks, you can get calming medication or anti-anxiety medication from your vet. But if you get something from the vet, if you get something from the vet, make sure that you follow the prescription,'' says Fitzpatrick.

Experts have also floated anti stress jackets and playing music as other options to help keep stress at bay.