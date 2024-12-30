Polls close in Chad’s first parliamentary election in 13 years

Polls have closed in Chad’s first parliamentary election in 13 years. This time there is a push towards ending a military rule.

The voting ended at 6:00pm local time on Sunday. Provisional results are expected by January 15 and final results by January 31.

The main opposition is boycotting Sunday's vote after accusing authorities of not overseeing a credible electoral process.

The oil-exporting country of 18 million people, among Africa’s poorest, had not had a free and fair transfer of power since it became independent from France in 1960.

At least 8 million voters are registered to elect 188 legislators in the new National Assembly.

Sunday's election comes at a critical time for Chad, which is battling several security challenges from Boko Haram and the break in decades long military ties with France, its key ally.