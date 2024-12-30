Kenyans protest in Nairobi for end to abductions targeting government critics

Kenyan protesters took to the streets of Nairobi on Monday, calling for an end to abductions targeting government critics.

Police threw tear gas at demonstrators in a bid to disperse the crowd; opposition politician Senator Okiya Omtatah and several others were arrested.

Among the hundreds who had taken to the streets of Nairobi were relatives of those who have disappeared.

Serah Njeri, the mother of an abducted blogger, said, "I am here so that my child can be released. This is my child, I ask the government to please say where he is. I would rather you kill me, here I am. Many other people are here too with me, release our children please."

The Kenyan National Commission on Human rights has voiced concerns over a growing number of government critics who are thought to have been abducted.

According to the commission, 82 people have been abducted since demonstrations against the government in June.

Rights groups accuse Kenya’s police force of being responsible; police have denied the allegations, and insist that they are looking into the disappearances.

Some protesters blamed the government.

Okiya Omtatah said, "the government of (Kenyan) President (William) Ruto stop abducting people. These actions by the government which is targeting its critics, so this regime has become rogue and we are here to demand, to call the regime back to order. To demand that the regime follows the rule of law or it vacates office."

Several social media users disappeared after sharing AI generated images of the president, viewed as offensive by backers of the government.

Over the weekend, President William Ruto insisted that the government would halt the abductions.