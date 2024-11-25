Skip to main content
Welcome to Africanews
Please select your experience
">
En
Fr
No Comment
Join us
News
Business
Sport
Culture
Science & Technology
No Comment
Programmes
Coronavirus
Live
weather
Close
Watch Live
News
Business
Sport
Culture
Science & Technology
No Comment
Programmes
Coronavirus
Weather
Breaking News
Close
No Comment
just in
No Comment: police fire tear gas at women's march in Kenya
Last updated:
6 hours ago
More about
Kenya
femicide
Protests
Violence against women
up next
Another major eruption hits Icelandic peninsula of Reykjanes
Maori MPs stage haka protest against treaty bill
COP29 carbon credit debate sparks backlash from activists
Record number mariachis belt out classic songs in Mexico City plaza
Watch: Robot artist Ai-Da makes history with $1.32 Million sale
Juliette Binoche launches Paris Christmas window display
More from no comment
By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our
Cookies policy page
..
Ok