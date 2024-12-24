Talks to reach a deal between Hamas and Israel continue in Doha

Talks to reach a deal between Hamas and Israel continue, the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson said during a press conference in Doha on Tuesday.

Majid al-Ansari told journalists that he couldn't say when an agreement would be reached.

"I can say that talks are ongoing and that we will not leave any door unopened in pursuit of reaching an agreement. In truth, no one can, and I believe anyone who sets a timeline for reaching an agreement today is engaging in speculation,” he added.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there is “some progress” in efforts to reach a hostage and ceasefire deal in Gaza, although he added he could not give a time frame for a possible agreement.

Of the roughly 250 people who were taken hostage in the Hamas-led raid on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 that sparked the war, around 100 are still inside the Gaza Strip, at least a third of whom are believed to be dead.