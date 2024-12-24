Explosion at Turkish Ammunition Factory Kills 12

An explosion at an ammunition factory in Balikesir, north-west Turkey, killed at least 12 people and injured four others, local officials said.

The blast occurred at 8:25 local time in the capsule production section. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya ruled out sabotage, while the cause remains under investigation.

Footage showed a fireball destroying part of the building, followed by dark smoke and debris scattered in the area. The explosion caused tremors throughout Köteyli township.

Emergency crews responded swiftly, and Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced an inquiry into the incident.