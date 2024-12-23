RnB heavyweight Mario releases sixth album entitled 'Glad You Came'

Music
Grammy-nominated RnB musician Mario has relased his sixth album. Entitled 'Glad You Came', the record will not be his last, he insists.
“I feel like there's a lot more that I have to say in music, and I feel like my talent and what God, the position God wants me to be in, is, you know, being one of, you know, the leading R&B artists that has been around for 20 years and still having my foot in the game,'' he says.
Mario drew upon a range of inspirations for the album, meaning that it may appeal to a wide audience, in his opinion.
“It's just all, I guess, inspirations of mine, you know, from Michael (Jackson) to Marvin (Gaye) to some of the Afrobeat vibes that I've been listening to that I liked towards the end of the album. So, it's a little bit for everybody on there,'' the 38 year old explains.
Along with releasing his new album, Mario has featured in and produced 'Style Me For Christmas', a holiday-themed movie.
If that wasn't enough, Mario also recently clinched second place in the masked singer.
02:10
Haiti's budding musicians hold concert amid ongoing gang violence
02:20
Les Blues du Fleuve: Baaba Maal’s Festival of Music and development in Podor
02:21
Bilal says new album partly inspired by 'divine intervention'
02:19
Musical version of The Devil Wears Prada takes to London's West End
00:51
US actress Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
02:19
Denzel Washington and wife support son at premiere of 'The Piano Lesson'