France's Orano launches arbitration against Niger over mining licence

French nuclear fuel company, Orano, on Friday opened international arbitration proceedings against Niger.

The move follows several months of unsuccessful attempts at mediation and conciliation after Niamey in June withdrew the licence of Orano’s subsidiary, Imouraren.

The mine, in northern Niger, sits on an estimated 200,000 tonnes of uranium but has not been exploited.

Mining was due to have started at the site in 2015, but development was halted after the collapse in world uranium prices in the wake of the 2011 Japanese nuclear disaster.

Following years of delays, Niger had warned the licence would lapse on 19 June unless work resumed at the site.

Orano said the announcement of the withdrawal came after the company presented Niger with a concrete proposal to begin exploiting the uranium deposit at the site.

Earlier this month, Orano said the authorities had seized control of its Somair uranium mine, 63.4 per cent owned by the French company, and the rest by the State of Niger.

Niger’s military-led government, which took power in a coup in July last year, has stepped up pressure in recent months on foreign investors.

It has also made no secret of its desire to reorganise its mining sector as the country transfers its relations from Western nations to new partners.

Niger accounts for about 4 per cent of global output of uranium, the most widely used fuel for nuclear energy.