Footage of three rare Northern African lion cubs released

Footage of three rare Northern African lion cubs who were born at a zoo in England has been released.

The litter of three were born at Whipsnade Zoo on the 25th November to three-year-old lioness Winta, and three-year-old dad Malik.

Footage recently captured from inside their enclosure showed the lion's mother breastfeeding the trio.

The births provide a boost to the conservation breeding programme for Northern African lions, a subspecies which is in most need of protection because they face greater threats in the wild.

The zoo says that the three cubs are yet to be named and .visitors will be able to meet them in the New Year.