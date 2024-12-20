Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Footage of three rare Northern African lion cubs released

Three baby cubs in Nairobi, Kenya   -  
Copyright © africanews
SAYYID AZIM/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

lion

Footage of three rare Northern African lion cubs who were born at a zoo in England has been released.

The litter of three were born at Whipsnade Zoo on the 25th November to three-year-old lioness Winta, and three-year-old dad Malik.

Footage recently captured from inside their enclosure showed the lion's mother breastfeeding the trio.

The births provide a boost to the conservation breeding programme for Northern African lions, a subspecies which is in most need of protection because they face greater threats in the wild.

The zoo says that the three cubs are yet to be named and .visitors will be able to meet them in the New Year.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..