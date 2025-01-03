Boy, 7, survives five days in Zimbabwe game park among lions

In a tale of survival against all odds, a seven-year-old Zimbabwean boy has been rescued after spending five days alone in a lion and elephant-inhabited game park.

Tinotenda Pudu, from northern Zimbabwe, wandered 49 kilometers (30 miles) from his home into Matusadona National Park, a sprawling wilderness known for its dense population of predators and other dangerous wildlife.

According to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks), the boy relied on his survival instincts and skills to stay alive. He ate wild fruits and used a stick to dig shallow wells in dry riverbeds for water—critical lessons for those living in drought-prone regions.

Community members launched a search party, using drum beats to help guide him home. However, it was park rangers who ultimately found Tinotenda after spotting small footprints near their patrol route.

MP Mutsa Murombedzi, who shared the story on social media, said Tinotenda was discovered after running toward a ranger’s vehicle, narrowly avoiding being missed. “This was likely his last chance,” she wrote.

The park spans over 1,470 square kilometers (570 square miles) and is home to roughly 40 lions, elephants, hippos, and other wildlife. Once boasting one of Africa’s highest densities of lions, Matusadona is a perilous place for any human, let alone a young child.

Social media has been flooded with admiration for Tinotenda’s resilience. “His survival is nothing short of a miracle,” wrote one commenter, while another added, “He’ll have quite the story to tell his classmates.”

Despite the dangers he faced, Tinotenda’s bravery and resourcefulness left many in awe, offering a powerful reminder of the strength of the human spirit.