Cities worldwide illuminate the festive spirit for Christmas

With Christmas Day fast approaching, cities around the world are getting into the festive spirit.

The end of November saw the lights being turned on one of the world's most iconic streets, the Champs-Elysees in Paris, where revellers gathered and cheered at the spectacle. Earlier in the month, French actor Juliette Binoche cut the ribbon to announce the opening of the Christmas windows of Printemps.

Shop fronts in London also joined in the celebration, with Fortnum and Mason - a popular department store - decorating its entrance and causing shoppers to pose for selfies in front of its famous windows. In Covent Garden, actor Luke Evans and singer Myleene Klass had the honor of switching on the famous Christmas lights.

A spectacular park crammed with iconic images sculptured in festive lights opened in Sofia, Bulgaria. Installations include a twinkling hot air balloon, illuminated aeroplanes and a light replica of India's Taj Mahal.

Christmas trees were also unveiled in central Rome, with two sponsored by big brands, Fendi and Bulgari.

On a smaller scale, individuals in the Venezuelan city of Caracas decorated their houses and businesses ahead of the holiday period.