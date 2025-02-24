Welcome to Africanews

Afro-Brazilian cleansing ritual precedes Rio carnival festivities

Revelers dance at the "Cordao do Boitata" street pre-carnival party in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.   -  
Bruna Prado/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Brazil

Afro-Brazilian religious followers conducted a vibrant cleansing ritual at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, just one week before the official Carnival festivities begin.

The magnificent stadium, designed by world-renowned architect Oscar Niemeyer, was specially built to accommodate the crowds jostling for a place in what has become a world-class spectacle.

This year marked the 15th anniversary of this traditional cleansing ceremony.

“Enjoy Carnival! It’s the largest event and the biggest open-air celebration in the world. Today is a day of blessings for Carnival,” stated Nilce Fran, an Afro-Brazilian practitioner and coordinator at Portela Samba School.

Dressed in traditional attire, practitioners of Umbanda and Candomblé danced down the avenue, wielding brooms made from rue, a plant celebrated for its cleansing properties.

Women known as Baianas, dressed in traditional African-Brazilian clothing, joined the ritual parade alongside flag-bearer couples and elder members of the samba schools.

The special group Samba Schools in Rio de Janeiro will perform at the Sambadrome on March 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.

Additional sources • Other agencies

