Dogs Canine Carnival in Lagos attracts dozens of pet owners

Dogs of various shapes and sizes took to the catwalk to show off their fancy dress costumes at the sixth edition of the Lagos Dog Carnival.

The carnival venue was overflowing with breeds from across the country as they strut their stuff along the red carpet.

Dogs were seen dressed in colourful costumes, wings, and accessories.

Some owners queued up for their dogs to be blessed with a squirt of holy water

by Catholic priest, Reverend Father Michael Chike-Osamor.

"I know it would sound strange, and it would; it might smack on some people's sensibilities, sensitivities to see that we are blessing pets. But in my assessments and in my church, we believe, my religion agrees and believes in the place of animals, in God's creation, in God's plan for humanity. Because we see them as part of God's gift to us, because they are our companions, not only do they make up for food, but they also keep us company. They also give us that warmth of God's presence. So, when I got the invitation to come bless it (the dogs), I immediately jumped on it," says Father Michael Chike-Osamor.

For the dog owners themselves the carnival is a chance to get together and socialize.

"We need to have these in fact, often; not just only towards the end of the year. This is really important. It helps with the bond, community building and all that of dog lovers," says Blessing Chukwuma.

This year's carnival theme was ‘Angels on paw', with some of the dogs are even wearing angel wings to honour the theme.

Jackie Idimogu, the carnival's organizer, says the idea was to bring together owners and celebrate them and their dogs:

"Before, people just keep their pets at home. Spend so much money unappreciated. Here they get to get appreciated for all of the hard work they do from January to December, taking care of these pets that cannot talk and say thank you. So we are here to tell them thank you on behalf of the dogs.”

Even though the number of participants was down from previous years, Idimogu is happy that the dog community is expanding and that people are becoming more aware of how to treat them.

Jackie Idimogu would like Nigeria to be recognised around the world as a dog friendly country.

"I do what I do because I want to put Africa and dog lovers on the map. Internationally. Africans are not known for being the best pet parents or pet lovers, or they don't take their animals as sacred as the westerners do. So, here, in Nigeria, here in Africa, we are doing this. We want the world to know that we Africans love dogs. We love our pets; we adore them and will do anything for them. I want the world to know that somewhere in Africa, in Nigeria, we are celebrating dogs today and every day of the rest of our lives," she says.