Kylian Mbappe's Stockholm visit: rape investigation dropped

Kylian Mbappe celebrates his side's first goal during the match between Atalanta and Real Madrid at the Bergamo's stadium, in Bergamo, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024.  
Antonio Calanni/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Italy

Swedish prosecutors announced that they have closed a rape investigation linked to soccer star Kylian Mbappe's trip to Stockholm in October.

Lead investigator Marina Chirakova stated that there was insufficient evidence to continue the inquiry, which focused on an incident at a hotel in the city.

"Throughout the investigation, a specific individual was reasonably suspected of rape and two instances of sexual assault, but I have determined that the evidence does not support further action, so the investigation is now closed," Chirakova explained.

"The individual has not been informed of any criminal suspicion," she concluded.

While prosecutors did not publicly identify the suspect, numerous Swedish media outlets reported that it was Mbappe, who was in Stockholm during a break in the Spanish league season.

At that time, Mbappe's legal team refuted those claims as inaccurate.

Mbappe’s attorney, Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard, along with the player's representatives, did not provide immediate comments.

