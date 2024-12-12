Kylian Mbappe's Stockholm visit: rape investigation dropped

Italy
Swedish prosecutors announced that they have closed a rape investigation linked to soccer star Kylian Mbappe's trip to Stockholm in October.
Lead investigator Marina Chirakova stated that there was insufficient evidence to continue the inquiry, which focused on an incident at a hotel in the city.
"Throughout the investigation, a specific individual was reasonably suspected of rape and two instances of sexual assault, but I have determined that the evidence does not support further action, so the investigation is now closed," Chirakova explained.
"The individual has not been informed of any criminal suspicion," she concluded.
While prosecutors did not publicly identify the suspect, numerous Swedish media outlets reported that it was Mbappe, who was in Stockholm during a break in the Spanish league season.
At that time, Mbappe's legal team refuted those claims as inaccurate.
Mbappe’s attorney, Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard, along with the player's representatives, did not provide immediate comments.
01:38
Top Investigator: "War is being fought on the bodies of women in Sudan"
Go to video
Nigerian social media personality Bobrisky re-arrested at Lagos Airport
02:19
Burkinabe playwright aims to break the silence about rape
01:41
63 years later: the enigma of UN Chief Hammarskjöld's death
01:40
Madrid coach says Mbappé 'not affected' by reports of investigation in Sweden
01:04
Kylian Mbappé trains with Real Madrid, amid Swedish reports of rape allegation