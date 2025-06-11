Kenyan President condemns death in Police custody, orders swift investigation

Kenyan President William Ruto on Wednesday condemned the death of 31-year-old Albert Ojwang while in police custody, calling it “heartbreaking and unacceptable,” and urged a prompt and transparent investigation.

Ojwang, a blogger active on X and Facebook, was arrested last weekend for posting allegations of corruption against a senior police officer. He was detained in western Kenya and later transferred over 250 kilometres to Nairobi without a court order, according to the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

His death in custody has sparked national outrage and protests, marking a fresh flashpoint in ongoing concerns over police brutality in the country.

Disputed Cause of Death

Initial police reports claimed Ojwang died by suicide after allegedly hitting his head against a cell wall. However, a post-mortem conducted by government pathologist Bernard Midia contradicted that account. “The cause of death is very clear—head injury, neck compression, and additional injuries across the body, all pointing towards assault,” he told reporters.

President Ruto, in his first public response to the incident, urged the public not to “make premature judgments or draw conclusions” that could interfere with ongoing investigations. He directed the National Police Service to fully cooperate with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to ensure a credible inquiry.

Officers Suspended

In response to mounting pressure, five police officers have been suspended from active duty to facilitate the investigation. Protesters have accused the Deputy Inspector General of Police of being directly implicated in the case.

The incident has reignited criticism of the Kenyan police, who have faced repeated allegations of human rights abuses, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

President Ruto acknowledged growing public concern over the conduct of police forces and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to ending unconstitutional and abusive practices by law enforcement.