Namibia's president sacks Agricuture Minister over rape allegations

Dr. Mac-Albert Hengari, former Namibia Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform   -  
AP Photo
By michael oduor

Namibia

Namibia's President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has sacked the country's Agriculture Minister Mac-Albert Hengari.

"By virtue of the powers vested in the President by Article 32(6) of the Constitution of the Republic of Namibia, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has relieved Hon. Dr. Mac-Albert Hengari of his duties as Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform," Namibia presidency said in a statement on X on Sunday.

The former minister was arrested on Saturday over multiple charges including rape, gender-based violence and kidnapping according to local media reports.

There have been conflicting reports that he had resigned on his own before being fired. “I resigned as minister, but l cannot comment further,” he said.

It is alleged that Hengari had raped a 21-year-old woman and later tried to bribe her to withdraw the case she had filed last year.

He was appointed Minister of Agriculture in March after President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah included him among her top eight parliamentary candidates.

Investigations are still ongoing into the case.

