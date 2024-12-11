Bilal says new album partly inspired by 'divine intervention'

American singer and songwriter, Bilal, has returned with his first album of new music in eight years.

The eclectic Grammy-award winning artist’s “Adjust Brightness” was released recently, featuring 11 tracks.

Some critics have described the album as his most innovative yet. The singer describes the recording as a series of “beautiful mistakes”.

“I just make cool mistakes that I like. And I try to keep the record button on all the time. And, you know, it's almost like a painting , but it's based off accidents that I didn't mean to do. You know, I look at it as divine intervention,” he says.

The first single off the album, "Sunshine", was released a few months back highlighting his innovative use of atmospheric groves and intricate beats.

“'Sunshine' was the last song that I recorded on the record, and it was kind of like a eureka moment the way that happened,” he says.

“I was actually going to put that song out as a mumble. I didn't have any lyrics until like the last, like the last moment of mixing.”

“Adjust Brightness” is his sixth studio album and is filled with different experimental grooves and sounds created from jam sessions, with much of it inspired by his time living in Morocco.

“They seem to find the blues scale. It’s random. But I was like, this is the blues. So, I found that to be very inspiring and maybe that was another thing that kind of like sparked me to start creating again, just being inspired by that culture.”

The R&B and soul singer, who describes himself as a jazz musician at heart, says this latest album was deeply inspired by a period of visual and musical experimentation.