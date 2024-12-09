Syrian diaspora across Europe reacts to the downfall of Bashar al-Assad

After more than a decade of conflict, Syrian refugees and exiles across Europe are reacting with disbelief, relief, and joy at the reported downfall of Bashar al-Assad. For many, this moment marks the end of a painful chapter in Syrian history, one defined by dictatorship, repression, and war.

"We can't even believe it because it was a dream, really a dream," says Amal Rifard, a Syrian refugee living in France. "We've been waiting for a very long time. Sixty years of humiliation, of dictatorship. We're free, we can't believe it. I’m afraid to sleep to get up and realise it was a dream."

Another member of the Syrian diaspora, speaking from Austria, expressed frustration at how the media has framed the conflict. "It is a revolution. It's not a civil war in Syria. The media in Austria say that there is a civil war in Syria. But it's not a civil war. It is a revolution. And now it's finally finished. Assad's regime is finished. It is over," they said.

A Revolution, Not Just a Civil War

The Syrian conflict, which began in 2011 as a protest movement during the Arab Spring, spiraled into one of the world’s most devastating civil wars. While some leaders in the region were forced out of power, Assad clung to his rule, directing the military to crush dissent.

An estimated 3,500 protesters were killed in the initial crackdown before the unrest escalated into armed resistance. By 2012, the uprising had evolved into a full-scale war, with rebel groups fighting to oust Assad and his government.

The Human Cost of the Conflict

The toll of the war has been staggering. The UN Refugee Agency reports that more than 14 million Syrians have been forced to flee their homes since the start of the conflict. Of those, 7.2 million remain internally displaced, living in precarious conditions within Syria, while the rest sought refuge abroad.

While neighboring countries like Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan host the majority of Syrian refugees, many others have sought asylum in Europe. For these exiles, news of Assad’s reported downfall has brought a long-awaited sense of vindication and hope for the future.

A Glimmer of Hope

The downfall of Assad signals a potential turning point for Syria, though the path forward remains uncertain. Years of war have devastated the country’s infrastructure, displaced millions, and left deep scars on its people.

For the Syrian diaspora, this moment is both a culmination of years of struggle and the start of a new chapter. As Amal Rifard puts it, "We’ve waited so long for this. It feels unreal. But we have hope again, and that is something we lost a long time ago."

The end of Assad's regime marks the close of a brutal era, but it also serves as a reminder of the immense work needed to rebuild a nation torn apart by war and to ensure justice for those who have suffered.