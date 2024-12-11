Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Welcoming and integrating migrants: a message from Pope Francis

Pope Francis delivers his speech during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Alessandra Tarantino/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Italy

Pope Francis engaged with members of the Italian non-profit organization ResQ, focusing on the "vastness and complexity of the migration phenomenon." He spoke about the countless lives that are "exploited, rejected, abused, reduced to slavery," and the challenges that civil authorities often encounter in fulfilling their responsibilities.

“The migrant must be welcomed, accompanied, promoted and integrated. Four things: welcomed, accompanied, promoted and integrated. This generosity, this activity is in line with the Gospel, which invites us to do good to all and especially to the least, the poorest, the most abandoned, the sick, those in danger," he said.

A number of European nations are suspending their decisions on Syrian asylum applications. Following this, Pope Francis, during his weekly audience, called for a "political solution" in Syria amid the collapse of President Bashar Assad's regime.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..