Welcoming and integrating migrants: a message from Pope Francis

Pope Francis engaged with members of the Italian non-profit organization ResQ, focusing on the "vastness and complexity of the migration phenomenon." He spoke about the countless lives that are "exploited, rejected, abused, reduced to slavery," and the challenges that civil authorities often encounter in fulfilling their responsibilities.

“The migrant must be welcomed, accompanied, promoted and integrated. Four things: welcomed, accompanied, promoted and integrated. This generosity, this activity is in line with the Gospel, which invites us to do good to all and especially to the least, the poorest, the most abandoned, the sick, those in danger," he said.

A number of European nations are suspending their decisions on Syrian asylum applications. Following this, Pope Francis, during his weekly audience, called for a "political solution" in Syria amid the collapse of President Bashar Assad's regime.