Houthis claim downing of U.S. drone amid intensified airstrikes

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed Tuesday that they successfully shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over Marib governorate, even as the U.S. continues a campaign of intense airstrikes targeting the group.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the Houthi military spokesman, stated in a recorded message that the group’s air defenses used a "suitable locally manufactured missile" to down the drone. Footage circulating on social media appeared to show flames in the night sky, with a local man claiming a drone had been hit. The U.S. military acknowledged reports of the downed drone but declined further comment.

The MQ-9 Reaper, costing approximately $30 million, can fly at altitudes over 40,000 feet and remain airborne for over 30 hours. The Houthis claim to have downed 20 such drones in recent years, with 16 allegedly shot down since the start of their campaign linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The U.S. military has not confirmed the number of drone losses.

Meanwhile, American airstrikes have intensified, targeting Houthi positions in Sanaa and Saada. The bombing campaign, which began on March 15, has reportedly expanded beyond missile launch sites to include high-ranking personnel. The Houthis say at least 61 people have been killed in these strikes.

President Donald Trump issued a warning to the Houthis and Iran, stating that U.S. attacks will persist until the rebels cease targeting international shipping. "Many of their Fighters and Leaders are no longer with us," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "We hit them every day and night, harder and harder. Their capabilities that threaten Shipping and the Region are rapidly being destroyed."

The Houthis have continued their attacks on commercial vessels in the Red and Arabian Seas, claiming they are preventing Israeli-linked navigation in protest against the war in Gaza. Since late 2023, the rebels have targeted over 100 merchant ships, sinking two and killing four sailors. Their definition of an "Israeli" ship remains broad, raising concerns for global shipping security.