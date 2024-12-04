Shelter needs among those in humanitarian crisis double in five years

Globally, the number of crises-affected people in need of a home has more than doubled since 2019, according to a new overview by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

By 2025, more than 91 million people who are affected by humanitarian crises will be in urgent need of shelter to protect themselves from the elements, to have privacy and a place to feel safe. This shows more than a doubling in needs since 2019 when 37.5 million people required shelter support.

“Shelter is more than four walls and a roof. Shelter can provide increased safety from violence and diseases. It also provides displaced people with dignity and a safe place to recover from the trauma of losing a home, and to start restabilising their lives,” said Amelia Rule, NRC’s global lead for shelter and settlement.

Emergency shelter solutions in dire situations such as in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine and Lebanon include family sized tents, kits of essential materials for sealing-off openings in damaged buildings, tarpaulins and tools for repairing shelters.

"There is an urgent need for increased support to provide emergency shelter for people to be protected from the elements before winter sets in. In addition, we need to invest in the more sustainable longer-term solutions," said Rule.

In Sudan more than 14 million people have been forced to flee due to the conflict. Amid the ongoing hostilities and devastating destruction of infrastructure, millions have lost their homes and are now living in overcrowded dwellings and structures not intended for prolonged human habitation. In Gaza there are 1.4 million people in need of shelter support.

NRC’s shelter and settlement teams are working hard to reach people in need of shelter in many of today’s largest emergencies. However, while the need for shelter has doubled since 2019, the funding has not kept pace with the needs – and the sector is only 27% funded so far into 2024.