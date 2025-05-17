Trump administration developing plan to move 1 million Palestinians to Libya, according to NBC News

3 Months after US President Donald Trump first floated the idea of relocating Palestinians, the administration could be taking steps towards making the plan a reality.

NBC news is now reporting that Washington is now working on a plan to permanently move up to 1 million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Libya.

According to the outlet, the idea is already under discussion with the Libyan government.

If it greenlights the plan, the administration would potentially release to Libya billions of dollars of funds that the U.S. froze more than a decade ago.

Israel is also said to be aware of the plans.

The US State Department and the National Security Council have denied the reports.

NBC is reporting that the effort to resettle up to 1 million people in Libya would likely face significant obstacles.

The plans could be extremely expensive, and it’s not clear how the Trump administration would seek to pay for it.

Arab nations have previously said they would help with rebuilding Gaza after the war there ends, but they have been critical of Trump’s idea of permanently relocating Palestinians.

It’s not clear if the relocation plans would also include the U.S. taking over Gaza to turn it into the french riviera of the Middle East as Trump originally pitched back in February.

Experts say relocating Palestinians would amount to ethnic cleansing.