Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Orano's Niger Uranium Mine Taken Over by Authorities Amid Rising Tension

Picture of company Orano   -  
Copyright © africanews
Michel Euler/Copyright 2018 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Niger

French nuclear fuels company Orano announced on Wednesday that authorities in Niger have taken control of its Somair uranium mine. This move comes as the military-led government increases pressure on foreign investors in the country.

Orano, which holds a 63% stake in the mine, stated that decisions made at Somair’s board meetings are no longer being enforced. The remaining 37% of the mine is owned by Niger.

At one point, Niger accounted for about 15% of Orano’s uranium supplies when its mines were operating at full capacity. This latest development follows a decision in June when Niger revoked Orano’s mining permit for its Imou-raren subsidiary. The company has also been warning of interference in governance at Somair for several months. Operations at the mine were suspended last year after Niger authorities halted exports.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..