Orano's Niger Uranium Mine Taken Over by Authorities Amid Rising Tension

Niger
French nuclear fuels company Orano announced on Wednesday that authorities in Niger have taken control of its Somair uranium mine. This move comes as the military-led government increases pressure on foreign investors in the country.
Orano, which holds a 63% stake in the mine, stated that decisions made at Somair’s board meetings are no longer being enforced. The remaining 37% of the mine is owned by Niger.
At one point, Niger accounted for about 15% of Orano’s uranium supplies when its mines were operating at full capacity. This latest development follows a decision in June when Niger revoked Orano’s mining permit for its Imou-raren subsidiary. The company has also been warning of interference in governance at Somair for several months. Operations at the mine were suspended last year after Niger authorities halted exports.
