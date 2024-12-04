Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Mathias Pogba faces trial over comments made about sibling Paul Pogba

Soccer players Mathias Pogba, left, Paul Pogba pose for photographers upon arrival at the MTV European Music Awards 2017 in London, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017   -  
Copyright © africanews
Vianney Le Caer/Invision
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

France

Mathias Pogba, the brother of World Cup champion Paul Pogba, left a Paris courthouse on Tuesday evening after enduring extensive questioning from lawyers in a criminal trial involving five other individuals.

A judge has mandated that six men, including Mathias, stand trial following an investigation into allegations that he, along with his 34-year-old brother and childhood friends, attempted to extort Paul Pogba.

The case gained widespread attention when Mathias Pogba threatened on social media to release information regarding his 31-year-old sibling, a former star at clubs such as Juventus and Manchester United, as well as Real Madrid player Kylian Mbappé and Paul Pogba's agent, Rafaela Pimenta.

The trial will resume on Wednesday, with the defence case due to be heard on Thursday.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..