Mathias Pogba faces trial over comments made about sibling Paul Pogba

Mathias Pogba, the brother of World Cup champion Paul Pogba, left a Paris courthouse on Tuesday evening after enduring extensive questioning from lawyers in a criminal trial involving five other individuals.

A judge has mandated that six men, including Mathias, stand trial following an investigation into allegations that he, along with his 34-year-old brother and childhood friends, attempted to extort Paul Pogba.

The case gained widespread attention when Mathias Pogba threatened on social media to release information regarding his 31-year-old sibling, a former star at clubs such as Juventus and Manchester United, as well as Real Madrid player Kylian Mbappé and Paul Pogba's agent, Rafaela Pimenta.

The trial will resume on Wednesday, with the defence case due to be heard on Thursday.