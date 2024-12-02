Film directors gather to celebrate the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival

The 21st Marrakech International Film Festival has kicked off in the Red City yet again.

Along with the competition programme, this prestigious event brings together 70 films from 32 countries, ranging from Moroccan cinema to gala screenings and films suitable for young audiences. .

Director Luca Guadagnino says, " I want to see cinema that provokes me. I want to see cinema that doesn’t try to be tidy.

I want to see cinema that is taking big risks. I want to see cinema that can be not perfect,

but alive, I would say. I don’t want to see the cinema of the three acts, and I don’t want to champion

the cinema that somehow puts me in the same place as where I was before seeing it.

I think just integrity, truth, a creative vision, moving performances."

With many celebrities gathering here, what are some expecting from the event?

According to actor Andrew Garfield Actor, " I’m looking for soul, heart, originality and, you know,

beautiful art and heart."

Among the highlights, the Conversations programme will welcome eminent figures of world cinema, such as David Cronenberg, Sean Penn and Tim Burton.

In addition, Italian actress Monica Bellucci will present the documentary “Maria Callas Monica Bellucci: An Encounter” by Greek director Yannis Dimolitsas, in the 11th Continent section.

The festival opened with "The Order," a crime thriller directed by Justin Kurzel, which previously won the Jury Prize at the FIFM in 2011.

New venues added this year include the Meydene, a 400-seat auditorium within a modern building, just a ten minutes walk from the festival’s main home, the Palais des Congrés.

In order not to miss out on the glitz and glam, the event is running until December 7th.