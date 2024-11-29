Moroccan international folkdance festival celebrates cultural diversity

Folk troupes from around the world celebrated cultural diversity at a dance festival in Morocco.

Participants at Morocco’s 13th International Festival Entrerritmos for Folk Dance used their performances to emphasise the importance of preserving their heritage.

The event brought together folk dance groups from 11 countries including Iraq, Spain, Senegal, Paraguay, and the United Kingdom.

Siddhesh Mestry from India said interest in cultural traditions among the youth is declining and that events like the festival, help encourage young people to engage in tradition.

“So, these kind of events promote and encourage the youth to take part in such events and get to know about different countries," he said.

For Itza Marcor, a dancer from Mexico, the festival is about everyone showing a bit of their country.

"I think we are able to find a little bit of union and world peace. And, I don't know. Everyone united - I think it sends a message itself," she said.

Held in the coastal town of Larache every year since 2012, the festival celebrates the beauty of cultural diversity.

"Festivals like this are very important to meet new cultures and other people. Like, we can give each other some knowledges from our folk groups," said Slovakian Radovan Holub.

Bulgarians Kaloyan Hristov and Maria Krastinkova said they had been preparing for a year to attend the festival.

Krastinkova said the dances tell detailed stories about the folklore from different parts of their country.

"For us, it means a lot to be here," said Hristov.

The festival ended on 25 November.