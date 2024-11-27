Tate Modern showcases how artists have used technology to dream up the future

At Tate Modern's 'Electric Dreams', 70 artists showcase how technology transformed art from the 1950s to 1990s. Electric Dreams celebrates the early innovators of optical, kinetic, programmed and digital art, who pioneered a new era of immersive sensory installations and automatically-generated works. From light projections to 16-bit game stills, these artworks reveal how artists reimagined technology, creating mind-bending, immersive experiences that bridge the analogue and digital worlds. Running until June 2025, the show celebrates innovation that predates our current technological landscape.