Chad complains it is fighting terrorism “alone" in the Lake Chad Basin

Chadian defence forces have intensified their operations to track down Boko Haram fighters.

This follows a deadly attack in late October in which the terror group targeted a garrison in the Lake Chad basin killing about 40 soldiers. In the aftermath, the president launched operation Haskanite. Authorities say they have killed about 100 fighters.

"I can confirm that there are no more Boko Haram groups on Chadian soil," the governor of the Lake province du Lac.

"Operation Haskanite has driven them out, moreover, we were able to finish them off. For instance, I can talk about our last confrontation during which a prominent leader, he was known among Boko Haram fighters, this leader was named Kanaye Djougoun. This operation has bore fruits," Saleh Haggar said.

Chad claims no Boko Haram fighter is based on its soil and that they operate from neighbouring Niger and Nigeria. The Lake Chad basin would be their supply area.

The region has remained a flashpoint for militant attacks, with insurgent activity spilling over from Boko Haram’s origins in northeastern Nigeria since 2009.

Chad's minister of communication considers his country has been left alone in this fight.

"Why is Chad alone on the battleground?" Boukar Michel said.

"Why haven't these refugees, internally displaced people, received any help from the international community? Why haven't they been taken care of by humanitarians? Nobody can accept to be the only one suffering losses when attacks occur or to be the only one having their defence forces laid to rest."

N'Djamena has threatened to exit the regional counterterrorism security force.

Multinational Joint Task Force's (MNJTF) was set up in 2015 with Chad, Nigeria, Niger, and Cameroon, each contributing troops.