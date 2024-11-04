Chad threatens to exit regional security force after deadly attack

Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby has issued a stark warning that his country may withdraw from a regional security coalition, citing frustrations over its effectiveness in countering insurgent threats in the Lake Chad region.

Deby’s remarks came during a visit to the area on Sunday, where he expressed concerns about the Multinational Joint Task Force's (MNJTF) impact in tackling armed groups.

The announcement followed an attack in late October that claimed the lives of around 40 Chadian soldiers. The incident, reportedly carried out by suspected Boko Haram militants, highlights the ongoing security challenges facing the region.

The Lake Chad basin borders Chad, Nigeria, Niger, and Cameroon, each contributing troops to the MNJTF, which was formed to counter insurgent activity across these national borders.

Deby emphasized his disappointment in the level of coordination within the force, pointing to "a lack of joint efforts against the common enemy." He argued that the force, intended to streamline operations and intelligence-sharing, has instead "seemed to be in a slump."

The potential withdrawal of Chad a nation recognized for its well-trained and resilient military would be a considerable setback for the MNJTF, which has struggled to unify its approach amid various challenges.

The Lake Chad region has remained a flashpoint for militant attacks, with insurgent activity spilling over from Boko Haram’s origins in northeastern Nigeria since 2009.

At this time, the governments of Nigeria, Niger, and Cameroon have not commented on Deby’s statement.