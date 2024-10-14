Chad hit hard by massive floods

Chad, already weakened by recurring food crises, is facing a new tragedy: torrential rains have hit all 23 of the country's provinces, causing devastating floods.

The numbers are alarming: More than 500 people have died, and thousands of families have seen their homes washed away by the floods. In addition, more than 400,000 hectares of farmland have been destroyed, compromising food security in a country where hunger already affects more than 3.4 million people.

Infrastructure is also paralyzed, with roads and bridges submerged, making access to disaster areas particularly difficult for relief workers.

Pregnant women, who are particularly vulnerable, find themselves in makeshift camps without access to basic healthcare.

In response to this humanitarian crisis, 248 midwives have been deployed to provide emergency care, while essential hygiene kits have been distributed to 12,000 women and girls.