EU recalls its ambassador from Niger as relations deteriorate

The European Union (EU) has recalled its ambassador from Niamey, Niger's capital, for consultations in Brussels following tensions with the country's transitional authorities regarding EU humanitarian aid for flood victims in the West African nation.

"The European Union has taken note of the statement issued by Niger's transitional authorities, challenging the modalities and management of humanitarian aid provided by the EU Delegation to the victims of severe flooding in the country," the statement read.

This disagreement marks a further deterioration in relations between Europe and Sahelian military juntas.

On Friday, Niger's transitional government criticized the EU for allocating €1.3 million in humanitarian aid without prior consultation. A government statement accused the EU ambassador of redistributing these funds to NGOs "unilaterally," allegedly ignoring transparency principles and bypassing collaboration with Nigerien authorities. An audit of the fund's management was requested.

In response, an EU spokesperson expressed "profound disagreement" with Niger's allegations, viewing them as a direct challenge to the EU's management of its humanitarian support. Consequently, the EU decided to recall its ambassador.

"In light of the crisis facing Niger, the EU has consistently emphasized its commitment to supporting the population. Humanitarian aid is vital, provided in a neutral, impartial, and independent manner, and implemented through UN agencies, international organizations, and NGOs. There is no justification for politicizing humanitarian aid for political purposes," the statement read.