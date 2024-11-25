Welcome to Africanews

Niger calls for replacement of EU ambassador amid aid dispute

By Rédaction Africanews

Niger

Niger's government has requested the European Union to replace its ambassador, Salvador Pinto da Franca, following tensions over the disbursement of emergency aid.

The EU recalled its envoy on Saturday after Niger's military rulers accused him of distributing €1.3 million in flood relief to NGOs without prior approval. The EU rejected the allegations, expressing "profound disagreement."

On Sunday, Niger's foreign ministry claimed da Franca continued "unauthorized operations" despite warnings issued in October. In a statement, it said collaboration with the ambassador was no longer viable and requested his replacement "as soon as possible."

Flooding since June has killed over 300 people and displaced more than 1.1 million in Niger. The government stated it had not sought EU aid and would address the damage using its own resources.

Relations between Niger and the EU have soured since the July 2023 military coup, with the country distancing itself from its former colonial power, France, and the European bloc.

