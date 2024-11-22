IMF highlights progress in Egypt’s reforms and global economic updates

IMF Highlights Progress in Egypt’s Reform Program, Assesses Global Economic Challenges

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reaffirmed its support for Egypt’s reform efforts as the country continues to navigate economic challenges exacerbated by regional tensions. Speaking on Thursday in Washington, D.C., IMF Communications Director Julie Kozack emphasized Egypt’s commitment to key reforms aimed at preserving macroeconomic stability.

The IMF mission recently concluded a visit to Egypt, making significant progress on policy discussions for the fourth review of the country’s 46-month loan program. Approved in 2022 and expanded to $8 billion earlier this year, the program seeks to address Egypt’s economic crisis, marked by soaring inflation and foreign currency shortages. If the review is completed, it could unlock $1.2 billion in additional financing for Egypt.

Spain’s Flood Impact Limited

The IMF also addressed the economic impact of devastating floods in Spain, offering condolences to those affected. Kozack noted that the damage, while severe in localized areas, has had a limited effect on the country’s overall economy. Key infrastructure such as transport and industry experienced relatively minor disruptions. The IMF will provide further analysis in its World Economic Outlook update in January.

Argentina’s Stabilization Program Shows Promise

The IMF highlighted signs of economic stabilization in Argentina following a year of contraction. Leaders are exploring new arrangements to address the country’s $44 billion loan with the Fund. Kozack reported progress in Argentina’s stabilization program, including reduced inflation, fiscal surpluses, improved reserve coverage, and early signs of recovery in economic activity and real wages. The IMF pledged continued support to solidify these gains and address remaining challenges.

These updates reflect the IMF’s ongoing efforts to support member countries in navigating diverse economic challenges and implementing necessary reforms for long-term stability.