Cher releases first part of 'intimate' memoir, detailling her meteoric rise to fame

Cher performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Evan Agostini/2024 Invision
By Rédaction Africanews

Memory

Cher has released part one of her memoir, which traces her often turbulent childhood, when her mother had no choice but to keep Cher in a religious home while she worked.

She also speaks about her frequent moves around New York and California, and her troubled relationship with Sonny Bono.

It was a partnership that propelled the two to world fame, but eventually drove them their separate ways.

Cher describes the experience of writing the book as an emotionally difficult task, and one that she didn’t initially want to do.

The second volume is set to be released next year. Describing herself as a ‘'last minute kind of person’', the singer and actress says she hasn’t thought about part two yet.

With hits including 'Believe', the 78 year old is the only woman to top the Billboard charts in seven consecutive decades.

