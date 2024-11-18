Hundreds dead, thousands infected in Sudan's months-long cholera outbreak

Hundreds of people have been confirmed dead and thousands infected in Sudan's months-long cholera outbreak.

A recent statistic from the Sudanese Ministry of Health on Nov. 15 revealed that the number of cholera cases has risen to 24,604, including 699 deaths, while the disease has spread to 11 of Sudan's 18 states.

According to the "Cholera Interventions" report, issued on Friday, Nov. 15, the infection rate has increased in some states, including Al-Jazeera, Sennar, and White Nile, and decreased in other states, and the number of people entering isolation centres has decreased, especially in the states of Kassala, Khartoum, River Nile, Northern, and Gedaref.

As a result of the conflict that has been raging in the country for more than 18 months, the health sector in Sudan is suffering from a significant deterioration and a severe shortage of medical equipment and medicines, which has led to the spread of epidemics and diseases.

Health officials attributed the spread of cholera and its spread to the weakness of means of combating it.

Following the wave of displacement caused by the attacks of the Rapid Support Forces on the villages of the east Al-Jazeera region, hundreds of families arrived in the city of New Halfa and stationed in different fields and schools.

As a result of the severe shortage of health services and the appropriate conditions for practicing normal daily life, the cholera epidemic spread significantly.

Part of the buildings of Faculty of Health Sciences in New Halfa City became a room for isolating cases and providing them with health care.

Despite the efforts of the government represented by the Ministry of Health and the contributions of the charitable people of New Halfa and organizations, the conditions of the displaced still pose a challenge to the city and an unbearable humanitarian tragedy.

"The health situation here is very poor, frankly. More than 300 people or about 250 people use three bathrooms that are almost primitive," said Imad al-Din Maki, a displaced person from east Al-Jazeera state.

The Federal Ministry of Health officially announced the outbreak of the disease on Aug. 12, 2024.