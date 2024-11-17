Welcome to Africanews

Chidimma Adetshina crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania

Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina, left, competes during the final round of the 73rd Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in Mexico City, on Nov. 16, 2024.  
Fernando Llano/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Chidimma Adetshina was crowned miss Universe Africa and Oceania on Saturday (Nov. 16) in Mexico.

Adetshina who is law student and model born and raised in South Africa represented her father's country Nigeria in this year's beauty pageant.

She withdrew from the ten finalists of Miss South Africa in August after facing xenophobic attacks on social media.

And four months later, she became the first runner-up to Miss Denmark who was crowned Miss Universe 2024.

Victoria Kjær Theilvig succeeds to Sheynnis Palacios, Miss Nicaragua.

It is the first time a Danish contestant has won Miss Universe.

Miss Mexico, Miss Thailand and Miss Venezuela were respectively ranked second, third and fourth runner-up.

The 73rd edition was a proud moment for Africa. For the first time ever, 18 contestants from the continent competed for the crown. The competition saw 125 countries participate.

