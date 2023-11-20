Miss Universe 2023: Sheynnis Palacios becomes first-ever crowned Nicaraguan

Sheynnis Palacios made history when she became the first Nicaraguan to wear the Miss Universe crown.

Palacios who holds a degree in social communication succeeded late Saturday night to R'Bonney Gabriel, Miss USA.

The 23-year-old beauty pageant said she wants to work to promote mental health after suffering debilitating bouts of anxiety herself.

Palacios appeared to secure the win in El Salvador, when she confidently answered the question of which woman's shoes would she like to spend a year in by saying Mary Wollstonecraft.

The 18th-century English writer and philosopher was an advocate of women’s rights.

Palacios said she wants to work to close the gender pay gap so that women can work in any area.

Miss Thailand, Anntonia Porsild, was first runner-up and Miss Australia, Moraya Wilson, the second runner-up.

The last African contestants, Miss Cameroon Issie Princesse, Miss Namibia, Jameela Uiras, and Miss South Africa Bryoni Govender, didn't make it past the top 20.

Eighty-four women competed for the crown in the 72nd edition of the competition.