Between two nations: Chidimma Adetshina’s inspiring journey as Africa’s voice

*As the world marks International Women’s Day under the theme “Inspire Inclusion”, Nigerian model and pageant queen Chidimma Adetshina is using her story to encourage resilience and unity.*

Adetshina, who initially set her sights on the runway rather than pageantry, recalls the moment that changed her path. Inspired by former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in 2017, she decided to enter the competition world in 2024.

“I never really wanted to do pageantry,” she admits. “But I set a goal for myself when I saw Demi-Leigh walking the Miss Universe stage. I wanted to be like her, to be a queen.”

Her journey, however, was not without struggles. Speaking candidly, Adetshina highlights the biases that women often face in various industries.

“The first step is to acknowledge that biases and prejudices exist,” she says. “Once we accept that, we can start finding ways to navigate and overcome them. Celebrating diversity is key—it’s not just about culture, but also religion, identity, and background. Inclusion makes us stronger.”

For Adetshina, perseverance is a recurring theme. She admits there have been times she considered giving up, questioning whether her efforts were worthwhile.

“There are days when I wonder, ‘When do I get a break?’” she shares. “It’s hard because the things that drive me are the same things that sometimes feel out of reach. But I remind myself that I still have one more person to inspire.”

Her message to women this International Women’s Day is clear: despite adversity, keep pushing forward. “I stand here not just as Chidimma Adetshina, but as a symbol of hope and faith. I’ve fought not only for myself but for Africa,” she says.

As the world reflects on this year’s theme, Adetshina’s story is a powerful reminder that inclusion and resilience can pave the way for progress.