South African beauty queen crowned Miss Nigeria after nationality row

Chidimma Adetshina, who was forced to withdraw from the Miss South Africa contest amid nationality controversies, has been crowned Miss Universe Nigeria.

The 23-year-old law student celebrated her victory on Saturday, stating that the title represents a call for unity.

Adetshina, whose father is Nigerian and mother Mozambican, faced scrutiny over her eligibility in the Miss South Africa pageant. Despite being a South African citizen, her mixed heritage led to doubts about her participation.

An investigation by South Africa's Home Affairs Department suggested potential identity issues involving her mother but cleared Adetshina of any wrongdoing.

After her withdrawal from the Miss South Africa contest for personal safety reasons, Miss Universe Nigeria extended an invitation to her. Adetshina will now represent Nigeria in the Miss Universe competition in November.

Her win has been met with a mix of support and criticism. Supporters on social media praised her as an inspiring figure, while some alleged that the competition was unfairly skewed in her favour.

Miss Universe Nigeria organizers have yet to address these claims. Adetshina’s primary competitor at Miss Universe will be Mia le Roux, this year's Miss South Africa, who made history as the first deaf winner.